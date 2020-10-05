Robert Daniel Duff Sr.
April 22, 1936 - October 02, 2020
Robert Daniel Duff Sr., 84, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Duff was born in Bristol, Tenn., on April 22, 1936, a son of the late William Henry and Delilah Lindsay Duff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Reva Silas Duff; brother, James Duff; and sister, Elvira Lester.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., on Monday, with Pastor Gary Childers officiating. Committal services and interment will be private.
