Robert Ernest "Butch" Grills
Robert "Butch" Ernest Grills

July 1, 1941 - November 18, 2020

Robert "Butch" Ernest Grills, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Ballad Hospice in Bristol, Tenn.

No formal services will be held at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Grills and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
