Robert M. Fleming Jr.
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Robert M. Fleming Jr.

March 31, 1953 - February 22, 2021

Robert M. Fleming Jr., age 67, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, February 22. 2021, at Select Specialty at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He as a graduate of Virginia High School and worked for many years for Moore's and Wise Foods in the shipping department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Dorothy Ball Fleming.

Survivors include his sister, Anne C. Fleming.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Hull officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Fleming family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear of Bobby's passing. I had spoke to Bobby several times at Walmart and other places. Even tho I went to school with him from junior high thru high school I had not seen him much after our school days. Bobby was a great friend during those years. We will keep the family in our prayers. Just know he is with a lot of of our school friends. He is now in the arms of Jesus. If we can help just no we are here for you. Rip friend Robert and Sandy Hunt
robert hunt
February 25, 2021
Anne, how very, very sorry I was to learn of Bobby's death. It just doesn't seem possible that we have lost your brother. I will never forget how kind he was to take me to the ER one day after I badly cut my finger while cleaning windows in my house. He not only graciously took me, but waited patiently for me to get stitches and then was so kind to take me back home. No one could have been more of a gentleman. He was always so friendly with a kind word. May God comfort you during this very sad and difficult time of loss. Bobby will be very much missed.
Senah Matney
February 24, 2021
I always remember him with the sweetest smile. He was in the youth group at church back many years ago when I was a leader. My sympathy to his sister.
Dorothy J Cooper
February 24, 2021
