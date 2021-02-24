Robert M. Fleming Jr.
March 31, 1953 - February 22, 2021
Robert M. Fleming Jr., age 67, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, February 22. 2021, at Select Specialty at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He as a graduate of Virginia High School and worked for many years for Moore's and Wise Foods in the shipping department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Dorothy Ball Fleming.
Survivors include his sister, Anne C. Fleming.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Hull officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.