Anne, how very, very sorry I was to learn of Bobby's death. It just doesn't seem possible that we have lost your brother. I will never forget how kind he was to take me to the ER one day after I badly cut my finger while cleaning windows in my house. He not only graciously took me, but waited patiently for me to get stitches and then was so kind to take me back home. No one could have been more of a gentleman. He was always so friendly with a kind word. May God comfort you during this very sad and difficult time of loss. Bobby will be very much missed.

Senah Matney February 24, 2021