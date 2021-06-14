Menu
Robert Oscar "Bob" Goff
FUNERAL HOME
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
Robert "Bob" Oscar Goff

Robert "Bob" Oscar Goff, 91, of Luray, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

He was born on December 6, 1929, in Saltville, Va., one of eight children of Arthur Lee Goff Sr. and Rosa Mae Cuddy Goff.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1951. He was a graduate of Emory and Henry College (1955, BA); T. C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond (1961, JD); American University (1966, MA); Catholic University (1977, Ph.D. in political science).

After the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Bob was selected to serve as the first Chief Legal Counsel of the newly formed legal division of the United States Secret Service and drafted legislation to provide Secret Service protection for presidential wives and their children. Later, after the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, Bob also drafted legislation to guarantee Secret Service protection for presidential candidates. He served through five administrations.

His greatest joy was his role as pastor of Flint Hill Baptist Church in Flint Hill, Va., after his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Florence Randall Goff; his son, Arthur Lee Goff; daughter-in-law, Kelly Ann Goff; his grandson, Carter Randall Goff; and his daughter, Jennifer Anne Goff. He is also survived by numerous greatly-loved nieces and nephews as well as a most beloved sister-in-law, Carey O. Randall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Flint Hill Baptist Church
Flint Hill, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maddox Funeral Home
