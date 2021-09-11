Robert Leon "Bob" Guffey
March 12, 1938 - September 10, 2021
Robert Leon "Bob" Guffey, age 83, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. He was born March 12, 1938, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Roy Fuller and Maggie Harrington Guffey. Bob was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was an area manager for Woodman Life. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church, where he served as deacon. Bob was very involved in Bristol Little League Baseball and formed a baseball league for the handicapped. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Hudson Guffey.
Survivors include his children, Karen Guffey, Mike Guffey and wife, Marcia, and Rita Guffey; granddaughter, Melinda Guffey-Owens and husband, Shane; great-granddaughter, Layken Sharp; sister, Wilma Allen and husband, Charlie; brother, Jerry Guffey; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Rd, Bristol, VA 24202, with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger McCracken, J.B. McReynolds, Ronnie Keene, Tim Brewer, Fred Bowman, Charles Necessary and Ron Hodgson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
