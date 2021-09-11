Menu
Robert Leon "Bob" Guffey
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Robert Leon "Bob" Guffey

March 12, 1938 - September 10, 2021

Robert Leon "Bob" Guffey, age 83, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. He was born March 12, 1938, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Roy Fuller and Maggie Harrington Guffey. Bob was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was an area manager for Woodman Life. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church, where he served as deacon. Bob was very involved in Bristol Little League Baseball and formed a baseball league for the handicapped. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Hudson Guffey.

Survivors include his children, Karen Guffey, Mike Guffey and wife, Marcia, and Rita Guffey; granddaughter, Melinda Guffey-Owens and husband, Shane; great-granddaughter, Layken Sharp; sister, Wilma Allen and husband, Charlie; brother, Jerry Guffey; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Rd, Bristol, VA 24202, with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger McCracken, J.B. McReynolds, Ronnie Keene, Tim Brewer, Fred Bowman, Charles Necessary and Ron Hodgson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Victory Baptist Church
TN
Sep
12
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Victory Baptist Church
11101 Island Rd, Bristol, TN
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know it's late, but, I want to give my condolences. Bob helped me so much when I was with Woodmen. He brightened my day and always a blessing.
Cynthia S Eller
October 2, 2021
Bob was a wonderful man and a precious uncle
Nancy Haga
September 12, 2021
Mountain Empire Promotions
September 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Elizabeth&Roy Stanley
Friend
September 11, 2021
