Robert S. Hayter
March 26, 1934 - March 28, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Robert S. Hayter, age 87, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Abingdon Health and Rehab in Abingdon, Va. He was the youngest child of the late Ernest and Vergie Francis Hayter.
He was born on March 26, 1934, in the Shortsville community of Washington County, Va. and lived there until the last 7 years when he moved to Smyth County.
Robert worked 30 years at Bristol Steel & Iron Works, then Empire Ford, Advance Auto and Columbus McKinnon. He enjoyed fast cars, country music, NASCAR, and making cakes for his friends. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mickey Davis Hayter; son, Tony Randall Hayter; and best friend, J.B. Bare.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Harden and husband, Bruce; grandson, Seth Harden and wife, Alice Claudine; four grandchildren, William, Andrew, Matthew and Elizabeth; sister, Lillian Hayter Shelley Price and husband, Bob; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and longtime friend, Paul V. Price.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery on Maiden Creek Rd., Abingdon, Va., with the Rev. Donnie Bailey officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery and to please follow the COVID19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's
Place, Memphis, Tenn.
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Robert S. Hayter family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St., Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2021.