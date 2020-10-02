Robert "Bob" Ira Jones Jr.
August 14, 1940 - September 29, 2020
Robert "Bob" Ira Jones Jr., age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
He was born to the late Robert Ira Jones Sr. and Jettie Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Sue.
Bob was raised in Richlands, Va. and moved to Bristol where he attended King College. He worked at Cortrim most of his career. He was a member of Fellowship Chapel where he served in many ways, including handing out bubble gum to children.
He is survived by two sons, Bobby and Keith; the mother of his children, Peggy Jones; one sister, Charlotte Jewell and family; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and special girlfriend, June Musick.
No formal services will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
