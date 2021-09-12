Robert L. "Bob" Keyt Jr.
December 22, 1959 - July 24, 2021
Robert L. "Bob" Keyt Jr. of Marathon Key, Florida, passed away on July 24, 2021, at the Aspen Living Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a 2+ year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born on December 22, 1959, to Bob Sr. and Colleene Keyt at Bristol Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, P. Michael Logan; nephew, T. Adam Mize; and his beloved squirrel, Rocky.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Sandra K. Logan of Bristol, Tenn.; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Kathy Keyt of Johnson City, Tenn.; and six nieces, Michelle, Sarah Beth, Rebekah, Rachel, Elizabeth and Christine.
Bob attended public schools in both Bristols, but was a graduate of THS. He attended Florida Institute of Technology
Most of Bob's work life was involved in the HVAC business. He was general manager of a large contractor and in later years co-owner of a smaller firm. Both were in the metro-Atlanta area.
From an early age he was interested in cars, flying and sailing. All inherited from his father, Bob, Sr. When he turned 50, he decided he wanted to retire early on a sail boat in the Florida Keys. He purchased a worn sail boat, rehabilitated it, retired and moved to the Keys. He enjoyed several years of sailing in and around the Keys.
The family of Bob Keyt would like to thank Bill Mackleer and his family for the care they gave to Bob in his final months.
As was his wish, Bob's remains were given for medical research and there will be no service to mark his passing. Condolences/comments may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.