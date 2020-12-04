Robert L. "Bob" Blevins
Robert L. "Bob" Blevins, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his residence. He was a life long resident of Damascus, Va., and a son of the late Thurman and Dorothy Blevins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Summitt and Sue Puckett; one brother, Randy Blevins and his wife, Teresa; a special brother-in-law, James Widener; and many nieces and nephews
He was retired owner and operator of Blevins Cable Construction. In his early years, Bob enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting with his dad and sons, was a Harley Davidson lover and enjoyed riding with his boys and his brother, Randy, and loved playing bingo with his mom and brother, Randy. Bob was a God fearing man and was a member of State Line Baptist Church in Laurel Bloomery, Tenn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Blevins; five children, Greg Blevins, Jon Blevins and his wife, Tawny, and their mother, Beanie Blevins, and Ashley, Luke, and Gracie Blevins; two grandchildren, Shea and Sage Blevins; sister, Myrtle Jones and her husband, Tommy; brother, Charles Blevins and his wife, Gloria; brother, Danny Blevins; sister, Crystal Hamm; a brother-in-law, Brad Puckett; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service was conducted at Mock Cemetery in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Dwayne Dillard officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 4, 2020.