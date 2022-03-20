Robert "Bob" LeRoy Mumpower
May 13, 1938 - March 18, 2022
To know him, was to love him. Robert "Bob" LeRoy Mumpower embodied the sentiment of a life well lived. His devotion to the Lord, his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Mumpower and his family was a true inspiration. From his early accolades as an athlete at Virginia High School holding the school record there in high jump for many years to world traveler and beloved brother, husband, father to Mike and Louise, grandfather and great grandfather. Bob was a man of God and lived passionately for him, he was a lifelong member of the Gideon International, spreading the word to every corner of the world. His 60 years of service to Scene Park Baptist church alone could fill the pages of books, he did everything from serve as Deacon to Shirley's assistant to Van driver and our personal favorite Tenor in their quartet - a voice we will miss more than we can express. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fly fish alongside his fishing buddy Alan Gibson and hunt, instilling that passion in his son and grandsons as well. For over 50 years you could find Bob supporting his alma mater Virginia High School on Friday nights, he and Shirley cheered on the Bearcats from the same seats in Gene Malcom stadium until in his later years when he donned a John S. Battle hat and never missed a game alongside dear friends Clayton and Myrtle Thompson. Including traveling to Charlotte to cheer on his grandsons and daughters - he even attended every Ballet and theatrical production (even if they were not his cup of tea) his support and love of his grandchildren was one of his greatest joys. To speak of Bob's devotion, we must include him as a pillar in the community of Bristol, as Owner and President of Blevins Tire Recapping - where he revolutionized their retreading program and used his incredible mind to innovate and keep pushing Blevins toward the future. In his retirement Bob loved to garden and chat with wonderful neighbors Pete and Mable Lamby and was known as Bristol's Papaw, owner and operator of the "Mumpower Resort" - his backyard pool - there are very few kids of Bristol who have not spend a hot Summer day swimming and playing at their house. "Papaw" as he was known to all, often ended a Summer day with watermelon and showing off his one of a kind train set which was in honor of his late father Cody Mumpower.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil G. Mumpower; brothers-in-law, Ed Whitaker and Butch Fritz; nephew, Jayson Mumpower; and niece, Julie Morton.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Blevins Mumpower; son, Mike Mumpower and wife Donna; daughter, Virginia Louise Atkinson; grandchildren, Danielle Mumpower, Cody Mumpower, Jake Mumpower, Lauren Atkinson, Nolan Atkinson and Madelyn Atkinson; great grandchildren, Lyla Hunter, Hank Hunter and Aspen Atkinson; beloved sisters, Maxine Whitaker and Landa Fritz; sister-in-law, Sue Mumpower; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice Care especially Amanda and their team.
The funeral service for Mr. Mumpower will be held 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ron Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cody Mumpower, Jake Mumpower, Nolan Atkinson, Kevin Mumpower, Gavin Felty and Dylan Felty. Honorary pallbearers will be The Gideons and the late Jayson Mumpower.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caris Healthcare, 361 Falls Dr NW, Abingdon, VA 24201.
