Robert Leon Parks Sr.
November 20, 1932 - March 18, 2021
Robert Leon Parks Sr., 88, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Born in Cleveland, on November 20, 1932, he was the son of the late Roy V. and Russell Helton Parks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florine Thomas Parks, and several siblings.
He was a retiree of Carbo Power Plant in Cleveland, a lifetime member of Cleveland Lifesaving Crew and was the captain of Russell County Rescue Squad for several years.
Survivors include one son, Robert "Robbie" Parks Jr. and wife, Shelia; one daughter, Nancy Bailey; three grandchildren, Rachael Parks, Nancy Jean Bailey and companion, Tommy, and Leon Bailey and companion, April; and sisters, Ann Phillips, Patty Franklin, Betty Fulcher, and Evelyn Cumbow.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Danny Rhea officiating. Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Lebanon, Va.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleveland Lifesaving Crew, P.O. Box 129, Cleveland, VA 24225.
Owens Funeral Service 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.