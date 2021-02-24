Menu
Robert Howe "Bob" Sadler
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Robert "Bob" Howe Sadler

Robert "Bob" Howe Sadler, 62, of Bland, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on June 30, 1958,in Wytheville, Va., the son of the late Jake and Opal Bridges Sadler.

Bob was a faithful member of Bastian Union Church and also the Bland Lodge No. 206 AF & AM. Bob fought his hardest and never lost his cheerful demeanor. He made an impression on everyone he met. He loved his poodles and enjoyed taking them for rides in his golf cart. Bob loved his family and friends, he was especially fond of his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 30 years, Debra Lynn Sadler; daughter and daughter-in-law, Terri and Tia Duncan-Stuart of Woodlawn, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Teddy and Julie Tate of Rural Retreat, Va.; his grandchildren, Cody Tate, Ashley Tolbert, Tiffani Potokar, Cory Tate, Tambra Blankenship and Kadison Bourne; nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sylvia Sadler of Bland, Va.; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Louise and Jim Visage of Crossville, Tenn., and Marie Pickle of Crockett, Va.; two special nieces, one special nephew, six great nieces and nephews; and his special poodle companions, "Raskel" and "Rukus".

Strictly following the current Covid-19 restrictions and mandates, masks and social distancing is required at all services. The family received friends at Bastian Union Church on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. The funeral service will be private and Pastor Paul Looney will officiate. A public graveside service will follow at the Robinette Cemetery at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Bob's honor to the Bastian Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152, Bastian, VA 24314.

The Sadler family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bastian Union Church
VA
Feb
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Robinette Cemetery
VA
Gary and Sylvia, I just heard about the loss of Bob. I am so sorry and I will keep you in my prayers.
February 23, 2021
Gary and Sylvia, my prayers and thoughts are with you
Ashley Odell
Coworker
February 22, 2021
Bob was always friendly to everyone he met. He had a great sense of humor.
Robert Atwell Sr.
Friend
February 21, 2021
I grew up with Bob and his brother Gary they were just good ole country boys, I used to talk to Bob on the CB radio when we were young from my home in Ceres to his , he also helped me sell my 1986 HD. Bob was a great man 100% he will be missed.
Robert Stuart
Friend
February 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Bob. Sending my condolences.
Lynda Muncy Yates
Classmate
February 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God bless and comfort all.
Dianne and Dickie Strock
Acquaintance
February 21, 2021
My condolences and love to all of the family.
Margaret Bowles
Friend
February 20, 2021
