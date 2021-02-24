Robert "Bob" Howe Sadler
Robert "Bob" Howe Sadler, 62, of Bland, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on June 30, 1958,in Wytheville, Va., the son of the late Jake and Opal Bridges Sadler.
Bob was a faithful member of Bastian Union Church and also the Bland Lodge No. 206 AF & AM. Bob fought his hardest and never lost his cheerful demeanor. He made an impression on everyone he met. He loved his poodles and enjoyed taking them for rides in his golf cart. Bob loved his family and friends, he was especially fond of his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 30 years, Debra Lynn Sadler; daughter and daughter-in-law, Terri and Tia Duncan-Stuart of Woodlawn, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Teddy and Julie Tate of Rural Retreat, Va.; his grandchildren, Cody Tate, Ashley Tolbert, Tiffani Potokar, Cory Tate, Tambra Blankenship and Kadison Bourne; nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sylvia Sadler of Bland, Va.; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Louise and Jim Visage of Crossville, Tenn., and Marie Pickle of Crockett, Va.; two special nieces, one special nephew, six great nieces and nephews; and his special poodle companions, "Raskel" and "Rukus".
Strictly following the current Covid-19 restrictions and mandates, masks and social distancing is required at all services. The family received friends at Bastian Union Church on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. The funeral service will be private and Pastor Paul Looney will officiate. A public graveside service will follow at the Robinette Cemetery at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Bob's honor to the Bastian Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152, Bastian, VA 24314.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.