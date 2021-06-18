Julie, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. We remember him as being such a wonderful man in his visits to High Point Presbyterian Church. Randy and Cheryl just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on June 10th and your Dad and Alan married them on that day in 2006. Your family will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this time.

Randy & Cheryl Rohr; Terry Rohr June 24, 2021