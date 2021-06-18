Menu
Rev. Robert S. Thornton
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Rev. Robert S. Thornton

June 1, 1933 - June 16, 2021

The Rev. Robert S. Thornton, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, after a short illness. Born in 1933, he graduated from Radford High School and served as a medic in the United States Army. He served as a minister for nearly 50 years. He was an honorably retired minister of the Presbyterian Church (USA), Abingdon Presbytery.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Helen Lucas; and his parents, W.W. Thornton and Celia Margarite Thornton.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Jay Thornton, Julie Baldwin and husband, Matt Byrd, and the Rev. Joel Thornton and wife, Denise Ladoucer; his grandchildren, Emily Thornton, Brad Roller, Erin Tudron; a great-grandson, Lucas Roller; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is also survived by many friends who are like family, including Violet Reynolds, Dreama Viers, Bill Haga, and Lucille Byrd and family.

The memorial service will be private, for family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presbyterian Children's Home of the Highlands, in memory of the Rev. Robert S. Thornton. Donations can be addressed to Presbyterian Children's Home, P.O. Box 545, Wytheville, VA 24382.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of the Rev. Robert S. Thornton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. We remember him as being such a wonderful man in his visits to High Point Presbyterian Church. Randy and Cheryl just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on June 10th and your Dad and Alan married them on that day in 2006. Your family will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this time.
Randy & Cheryl Rohr; Terry Rohr
June 24, 2021
Our Prayers go out to you and your Family
James & Blanche Sager
Friend
June 17, 2021
