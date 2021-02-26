Robert was a great guy. A fellow employee of Line Power. I still remember the day I met him. Big smile, big laugh, big man. We made friends fast. I was able to help him that day. Having a new friend helped me for the 21 years we worked around each other. Prayers for the family. Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his saints. Turn to Christ and live. God bless.

Michael Mullins February 26, 2021