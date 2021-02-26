Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Bruce Wallace Jr.
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Robert Bruce Wallace Jr.

April 17, 1957 - February 24, 2021

Robert Bruce Wallace Jr., age 63, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born on April 17, 1957, in Bay Shore, N.Y., a son of the late Robert Bruce Sr. and Lois Ann Hoffman Wallace. Robert lived most of his life in the Bristol area and worked for Line Power with 43 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Susan Sanders and Lisa Wallace.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Angela Carico Wallace; children, Emily Carver and husband, Christopher, and Robert Bruce Wallace III; sisters, Jennifer Gardner and husband, John, and Leslie Coulthard and husband, Tim; three grandchildren, Arabella, Gabriel and Aria Carver; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: ZVTOTC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Feb
27
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'm so sorry. This broke my heart and I know yours is crushed. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda
March 10, 2021
Robert was a great guy. A fellow employee of Line Power. I still remember the day I met him. Big smile, big laugh, big man. We made friends fast. I was able to help him that day. Having a new friend helped me for the 21 years we worked around each other. Prayers for the family. Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his saints. Turn to Christ and live. God bless.
Michael Mullins
February 26, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Robert´s passing.praying for the family . Worked with Robert @ Line Power Mfg. He will be missed !
Ralph K . Leonard
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results