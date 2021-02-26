Robert Bruce Wallace Jr.
April 17, 1957 - February 24, 2021
Robert Bruce Wallace Jr., age 63, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born on April 17, 1957, in Bay Shore, N.Y., a son of the late Robert Bruce Sr. and Lois Ann Hoffman Wallace. Robert lived most of his life in the Bristol area and worked for Line Power with 43 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Susan Sanders and Lisa Wallace.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Angela Carico Wallace; children, Emily Carver and husband, Christopher, and Robert Bruce Wallace III; sisters, Jennifer Gardner and husband, John, and Leslie Coulthard and husband, Tim; three grandchildren, Arabella, Gabriel and Aria Carver; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: ZVTOTC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
