Roger Dennis "Dee" Hart, 51 years of age of Gastonia, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Born in Long Island, N.Y., he was the son of Jo-Ann McConville Hart Edwards Stanley of Abingdon, Va. He operated a painting business most of his life and was an honorable Veteran of the U.S. Army - Co B 649th ENGR BN (USAREUR) E7 and spent most of his time with them in Germany. He served from June 1989 to November 1991 as a Heavy Wheel Vehicle Mechanic. While in the service, he received an Army Service Ribbon and a National Defense Service Medal.
He was preceded in death by his precious sister, Lisa Marie Stacy and stepfather, Max R. Stanley.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving mother, JoAnn Doris McConville Hart Edwards Stanley of Abingdon, Va.; his loving son, Cody Allen Hart (girlfriend, Carrie Montgomery and son, Hunter) of Lincolnton, N.C.; two sisters, Sharlene Viers (Ray) of Abingdon, Va.; Melinda Harris of Abingdon, Va.; brother-in-law, Gary Stacy of Franklinton, N.C.; special man in his life, Ray Edwards of Haysi, Va.; and dear friends, Dusty Blackburn and Buddy Gibson of Gastonia, N.C.
Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and dear friends.
The family will be conducting a private gathering to commemorate his life sometime in the near future.
Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory
4300 Statesville Rd Charlotte, North Carolina 28269
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Boston's-Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of "Roger Dee's" passing. Had not seen him in years but loved him still. He will be missed by so many family members and friends. God bless JoAnn, Sharlene and Melinda.
Marlene Owens
Friend
September 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss.Prayers for the family.
Rocky&Pat Horton
Family
September 21, 2021
My deepest condolences to the entire family. Roger will be so missed. Many a good time with Roger full of life and love for his family, especially his mom and son Cody. I will remember the person that you could always count on for a favor. Rest In Peace Roger D love you and will miss you. The McCauleys