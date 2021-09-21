Roger Dennis Hart



March 20,1970 - September 7, 2021



Roger Dennis "Dee" Hart, 51 years of age of Gastonia, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Born in Long Island, N.Y., he was the son of Jo-Ann McConville Hart Edwards Stanley of Abingdon, Va. He operated a painting business most of his life and was an honorable Veteran of the U.S. Army - Co B 649th ENGR BN (USAREUR) E7 and spent most of his time with them in Germany. He served from June 1989 to November 1991 as a Heavy Wheel Vehicle Mechanic. While in the service, he received an Army Service Ribbon and a National Defense Service Medal.



He was preceded in death by his precious sister, Lisa Marie Stacy and stepfather, Max R. Stanley.



Those left to cherish his memory include his loving mother, JoAnn Doris McConville Hart Edwards Stanley of Abingdon, Va.; his loving son, Cody Allen Hart (girlfriend, Carrie Montgomery and son, Hunter) of Lincolnton, N.C.; two sisters, Sharlene Viers (Ray) of Abingdon, Va.; Melinda Harris of Abingdon, Va.; brother-in-law, Gary Stacy of Franklinton, N.C.; special man in his life, Ray Edwards of Haysi, Va.; and dear friends, Dusty Blackburn and Buddy Gibson of Gastonia, N.C.



Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and dear friends.



The family will be conducting a private gathering to commemorate his life sometime in the near future.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.