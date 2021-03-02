I worked with Roger at Mr. Casuals in the cutting and pattern department, he was such a nice man we had alot of fun working together. Lorraine was my first ever supervisor at Mr Casuals and Roy Dean married my sweet cousin Sherry which allowed me to see Roger and Lorraine from time to time, I'm am so sorry for your loss you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Love to all Margie Proffitt



Margie Proffitt Friend March 2, 2021