Roger Dean Plummer
January 10, 1941 - February 28, 2021
TROUTDALE, Va.
Roger Dean Plummer, age 80, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home in Troutdale, Va. Roger was born in Rugby, Va., to the late Cole and Ruby Ashley Plummer. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son, Eddie Dean Plummer, and siblings, JoAnn Martin, Barney Plummer, Brian Plummer, Ruth Harvey, Jack Plummer, Patsy Mooney, Ray Plummer, and infant sister, Barbara Lynn Plummer.
Roger served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963. He was a hardworking man that retired from General Dynamics in Marion. Roger was dedicated to taking care of his family and helping others any chance he could. He was a gentle, humble, Christian man, and the countless deeds he did throughout his life will never be forgotten. Roger enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and fishing. He was known for being an avid fisherman and giving his catches to all his family and friends to enjoy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Loraine Baker Plummer; his children, Roy Dean Plummer and wife, Sherry, and Leslie McMillan; granddaughter, Lyndsey McMillan; grandchildren, Mitchell Reedy and wife, Rebecca and Andy Reedy and wife, Darla; brother, Bob Plummer and wife, Missy; sisters, Darlene Marshall, Colene Plummer, and Ellen Brewer and husband, Ray; five great-grandsons Andrew, Nate, Bryson, Cameron, and Zachary Dean; many nieces, nephews; and friends to include two special fishing buddies, Don Farley and Scott Hart.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Corinth Church Cemetery in Rugby with Pastor Tim Boyette officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rugby Fire and Rescue, or to the Troutdale Fire Department. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Plummer family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.