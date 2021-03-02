Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Dean Plummer
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Roger Dean Plummer

January 10, 1941 - February 28, 2021

TROUTDALE, Va.

Roger Dean Plummer, age 80, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home in Troutdale, Va. Roger was born in Rugby, Va., to the late Cole and Ruby Ashley Plummer. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son, Eddie Dean Plummer, and siblings, JoAnn Martin, Barney Plummer, Brian Plummer, Ruth Harvey, Jack Plummer, Patsy Mooney, Ray Plummer, and infant sister, Barbara Lynn Plummer.

Roger served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963. He was a hardworking man that retired from General Dynamics in Marion. Roger was dedicated to taking care of his family and helping others any chance he could. He was a gentle, humble, Christian man, and the countless deeds he did throughout his life will never be forgotten. Roger enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and fishing. He was known for being an avid fisherman and giving his catches to all his family and friends to enjoy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Loraine Baker Plummer; his children, Roy Dean Plummer and wife, Sherry, and Leslie McMillan; granddaughter, Lyndsey McMillan; grandchildren, Mitchell Reedy and wife, Rebecca and Andy Reedy and wife, Darla; brother, Bob Plummer and wife, Missy; sisters, Darlene Marshall, Colene Plummer, and Ellen Brewer and husband, Ray; five great-grandsons Andrew, Nate, Bryson, Cameron, and Zachary Dean; many nieces, nephews; and friends to include two special fishing buddies, Don Farley and Scott Hart.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Corinth Church Cemetery in Rugby with Pastor Tim Boyette officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rugby Fire and Rescue, or to the Troutdale Fire Department. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Plummer family.

Bradley's Funeral Home


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Corinth Church Cemetery
Rugby, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
20 Entries
Loraine, I'm sorry for your loss. I'll be praying for you.
Michelle Testerman
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
Dear Loraine and Family, we continue to remember you in our prayers. May the Lord bless you and comfort you in your time of grief. Love in Christ, Tim and Becky Boyette and Family and Liberty Hill Baptist Church
Tim and Becky Boyette
Friend
March 5, 2021
Our thoughts go out to your loved ones who miss you dearly, especially to Lyndsey and Leslie McMillian. Your VAVA family is here to support you!
Maddie Lamb
Teacher
March 4, 2021
Loraine and family sorry to hear of rodger .passing.remember working at mr.casuals and going fishing .with him.you in our thoughts.andprayers.barry triplett
March 3, 2021
I worked with Roger at Mr. Casuals in the cutting and pattern department, he was such a nice man we had alot of fun working together. Lorraine was my first ever supervisor at Mr Casuals and Roy Dean married my sweet cousin Sherry which allowed me to see Roger and Lorraine from time to time, I'm am so sorry for your loss you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Love to all Margie Proffitt
Margie Proffitt
Friend
March 2, 2021
Loraine, I am sorry for your loss. I am an old friend of yours and Virginia's.. We met picking beans as teenagers. Hope you remember me. May God bless you and your children in this sad time. Thelma Baker Summey
Thelma Baker Summey
Friend
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss my prayers are with you
Everette Morefield
Friend
March 2, 2021
We are thinking about and praying for your family. Stay strong. - Virginia Virtual Academy
Brittanye Mohrbacher
Teacher
March 2, 2021
Loraine we are so sorry to hear about Roger I'm glad he is not suffering any more we can't understand how wonderful heaven is and to be in Gods presence he is our strength. love and prayers David and Anita
James And McGrady
Friend
March 1, 2021
The staff at Virginia Virtual Academy High School extends their sincere condolences to Leslie, Lyndsey, and family.
Laura Cantrell
Teacher
March 1, 2021
Loraine, Sorry for your loss. You spoke of him often when you were at Daddy's. You and your family are in our hearts and prayers as you go through these days. Always allow your memories of your good times shine the light on your saddest day. Prayers for God's protection.
Lee & Karen Alley
Friend
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Roger, He will be missed by everyone that was lucky enough to have known him. May God be with the family during this difficult time.
Baker and Lynn martin
March 1, 2021
Sending prayers
Douglas Bullins
Friend
March 1, 2021
Roger is my brother he was always a kind and considerate man. He never said a mean word about anybody! If anyone needed anything he was the first to help. I will miss him terribly.I will cherish my memories, and he holds a SPECIAL place in my heart FOREVER. Love and hugs to Lorraine, Roy Dean, Leslie and Lyndsey.
Darlene Marshall
Brother
March 1, 2021
Roger was a good friend and will sorely be missed.
Mary Anderson
Friend
March 1, 2021
I worked with Roger at Mr Casuals many years ago. He was such a good man friendly, polite, helpful to the other employees
He will be missed by all. God need another angel, so now Roger has his wings
my prayers go out to the family
Whitetop Baptist Church send condolences also
GOD BLESS YOU ALL
larry pennington
Friend
March 1, 2021
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Kaye Hensley
March 1, 2021
Leslie you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers I am so sorry
Amanda Worrell
Friend
March 1, 2021
er through this sickness and through daily life. God bless & help you!!
Love, Doug & Jean Halsey
March 1, 2021
Loraine, our hearts are saddened at the passing of your loving husband. It is a blessed time for him since there is no more pain. You are blessed to have z57 yes with him. I will always remember how you spoke of him when we were in high school. I know you loved him fiercely!
Our heartfelt sympathy is with you during this time of sadness! Remember it is rejoicing and reunion time for him and we will miss him, but will see him soon! I love you very much! Nancy Riley
Nancy Riley
Friend
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results