Sgt. Major Roger Ray Proulex, U.S. Army Retired
August 18, 1950 - March 26, 2021
Sgt. Major Roger Ray Proulex, United States Army Retired, passed away after a battle with cancer on Friday, March 26, 2021. He served 24 years in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. During his tour he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, The Air Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, with palm, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and numerous other medals and certificates of achievement.
He was born on August 18, 1950, in Norton, Va., the son of the late Ray and Josie Irene Powers Proulex. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Glen, Wayne and Paul Proulex.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Warren Proulex; three sisters, Sue Hill, Reita Hobbs and Linda Eastridge; daughter, Kerry Clark and husband, Brad; sons, Jamie Proulex and wife, Tasha, and Aaron Wright; three granddaughters, Cora Clark, Kendra Proulex and Mia Proulex; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City for all their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, P.O. Box 4000, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 3720
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.