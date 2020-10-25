Ronald James "Ronnie" Keen
May 7, 1960 - October 22, 2020
Ronald James "Ronnie" Keen, age 60, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was born to the late Joseph Keen, Sr. and Retha Ramsey Keen on May 7, 1960, in Clintwood, Va. He was a dedicated employee of Green Valley Farms and was a loyal member of the Washington County Moose Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was also preceded in death by six siblings, Joseph Keen, Jr., Patsy Keen, Freddy Keen, Matthew Keen, Mary Lou Hibbitts, and Jack Keen.
He is survived by three siblings, Shirley Myers of Ft. McCoy, Fla., Judy Gardner and husband, Byron, of Albany, Ore., and Daniel Keen of Clintwood, Va.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; close friends, Billy and Diane Snodgrass, Sheila Phillips, and Mary Parris; and many other Moose members.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Steven Bednar and Bill Snodgrass officiating. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Ralph Castle, Jim Fogelman, Bill Meade, Justin Phillips, Billy Snodgrass, and James Walsh will serve as pallbearers. The Men of the Moose and employees of Green Valley Farms will serve as honorary pallbearers. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel. Face masks are required, and social distancing practices are to be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart Child, City, and School, 255 James J. Davis Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539.
The family of Ronald James "Ronnie" Keen is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.