Ronald W. Killen
September 23, 1946 - April 16, 2022
Ronald W. Killen, age 75, of Richlands, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in a Bristol Tenn. hospital. He was born in Richlands, Va., the son of the late Ivory and Pinkie Hess Killen.
He was a lifelong resident of Richlands and was the owner and operator of Air-Tech Refrigeration. He was retired from American Electric Power and was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. He was a Richlands High School Class of 1966 and a Bluefield Business College graduate. He was a member of the Richlands Masonic Lodge #318 AF & AM. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Tatum Killen.
Survivors are daughter, Rochelle Branton and husband, Tim, of Abingdon, Va.; son, Wesley Bryan Killen of Richlands, Va.; sister, Anna Ruth Helbert of Richlands, Va.; brother, Franklin Charles Killen and wife, Brenda, of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Tyler Branton and wife, Maggie, Tanah Lester and husband, Kevin, Derek Meadows and wife, Ashley, and Brianna Meadows and husband, Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Gunnar Branton, Huntlee Lester, and Finley Branton.
Funeral services for Ronald W. Killen will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Va., with the Rev. Tony Shrader officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Derek Meadows, Nicholas Killen, Brandon Vandyke, Tim Branton, Kevin Lester, and Larry Vance. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Killen, Bob Tatum, Roby Perry, and Ira Perry. Friends may call after 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, April 19. 2022, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Richlands Masonic Lodge #318 AF & AM will conduct services Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 Second St., Richlands, VA 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 19, 2022.