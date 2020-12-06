Ronald Penland
Ronald Penland, age 81, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on January 31, 1939, in Richlands, Va.
He was a Richlands High School graduate and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a retired insurance agent. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Jud Penland and Nellie Jane Cline Osborne; two sisters, Judy Bucklen and Dorothy McKenna; and stepfather, Noah Osborne.
Survivors include his son, David Penland; good friends, Bernard Cline and Peggy Sullivan; granddaughter, Kristan Penland; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum #4 at Claypool Hill, Va. VFW Post 9640 will conduct Military Graveside Rites. The family will receive friends after 12:30 p.m. at the mausoleum. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Commonwealth of Virginia Mandate, only 25 people are allowed at one time. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all times.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com
.
The family of Ronald Penland is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.