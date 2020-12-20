Ronald Steven "Steve" Perry
October 14, 1963 - December 17, 2020
Ronald Steven "Steve" Perry, age 57, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born on October 14, 1963, in Bristol, Tenn. Steve served as Captain of the Sullivan County E.M.A. Rescue Division. He spent 40 years serving the community with the Sullivan County E.M.A., Sullivan County E.M.S., Sullivan County Sherriff's Explorer Post, Bluff City Junior Rescue Squad, Bluff City Rescue Squad, East Volunteer Fire Department, Kingsport Life Saving Crew and Painter Creek Marina Security.
Due to COVID-19 concerns a private graveside service will be held at Weaver Cemetery with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.