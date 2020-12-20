Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Steven "Steve" Perry
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Ronald Steven "Steve" Perry

October 14, 1963 - December 17, 2020

Ronald Steven "Steve" Perry, age 57, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born on October 14, 1963, in Bristol, Tenn. Steve served as Captain of the Sullivan County E.M.A. Rescue Division. He spent 40 years serving the community with the Sullivan County E.M.A., Sullivan County E.M.S., Sullivan County Sherriff's Explorer Post, Bluff City Junior Rescue Squad, Bluff City Rescue Squad, East Volunteer Fire Department, Kingsport Life Saving Crew and Painter Creek Marina Security.

Due to COVID-19 concerns a private graveside service will be held at Weaver Cemetery with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.