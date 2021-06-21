Ronald LC "Flea" Shaffer
June 13, 1949 - June 18, 2021
Ronald Shaffer, 72, of Hiltons, Va., passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, peacefully at home with his loving wife Laura Mae Shaffer by his side.
Ronald was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He drove a truck for Valleydale and later Mid-Mountain Foods from which he retired. He was fondly known as "Flea" or "Beardy" to his many close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Shaffer; father, Lloyd Shaffer; and his brother, James R. Shaffer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Laura Mae Shaffer; children, Lori Johnson (Dwayne); her twin brother, Stephen "Steve" Shaffer (Angie), Peggy Carrier (Jonathan); sister, Joyce Meade (David); sister-in-law, Doris Shaffer; grandchildren, Sarah Hall (Dustin), Haley Johnson, Autumn Shaffer (Cole), Shawnee Knight (Brandon), Lane Carrier, Levi Carrier, and Cheyenne Carrier; six great-grandchildren; along with numerous nephews, nieces and other family.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Meade officiating.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va., with American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 providing the honors. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery for the graveside services.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Hall, Aaron Fields, Cole Mullins, Brandon Pierson, Lane Carrier and Levi Carrier. Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Gardner and Darrel "Teed" Gardner.
To express condolences to the Shaffer family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. is serving the Shaffer family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 21, 2021.