Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Lc "Flea" Shaffer
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carter-Trent Scott County Funeral Home - Weber City
2060 US Highway 23 North
Weber City, VA
Ronald LC "Flea" Shaffer

June 13, 1949 - June 18, 2021

Ronald Shaffer, 72, of Hiltons, Va., passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, peacefully at home with his loving wife Laura Mae Shaffer by his side.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va., with American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 providing the honors. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery for the graveside services.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Hall, Aaron Fields, Cole Mullins, Brandon Pierson, Lane Carrier and Levi Carrier. Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Gardner and Darrel "Teed" Gardner.

To express condolences to the Shaffer family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. is serving the Shaffer family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carter-Trent Scott County Funeral Home - Weber City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carter-Trent Scott County Funeral Home - Weber City Scott County Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.