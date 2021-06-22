Ronald LC "Flea" Shaffer
June 13, 1949 - June 18, 2021
Ronald Shaffer, 72, of Hiltons, Va., passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, peacefully at home with his loving wife Laura Mae Shaffer by his side.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va., with American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 providing the honors. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery for the graveside services.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Hall, Aaron Fields, Cole Mullins, Brandon Pierson, Lane Carrier and Levi Carrier. Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Gardner and Darrel "Teed" Gardner.
To express condolences to the Shaffer family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. is serving the Shaffer family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 22, 2021.