Ronald W. Vance



Ronald W. Vance, 75, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away at Johnston Mem Hospital in Abingdon, Va., on March 28 2022. He was preceded in death by father and mother, Homer L. and Patricia Vance, and brother, Thomas Vance.



He is survived by wife, Brenda; one son, Aaron; one stepson, Kevin, and several nieces and nephews



Memorial services will be held at Wyndale United Methodist Church on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.