Ronald Wayne Melvin
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Ronald Wayne Melvin

March 27, 1954 - November 12, 2020

Ronald Wayne Melvin, age 66, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital.

The funeral service for Mr. Melvin will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Felty officiating. The committal service will follow in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Nov
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I knew Ronnie from many years ago. You would have to look long and hard to find a nicer person. One of the things that sticks out in my memory of Ronnie was He was always so full of love for everyone he met. He will leave an absence here on earth, but fill Heaven with so much joy. My sympathy goes out to Jewel, Diane and extended members of the family. May God give you the strenght to endure this time of sadness.
Bobby Hobbs
November 14, 2020
Jewel, I am so sorry to hear of Ronnie's death. I will never forget him saying, "No thank you ! "when I came to get him for his teeth cleaning appointment. He was a sweet gentle soul, sharp dresser and so proud of his work. I will miss Ronnie and I miss not seeing you. I always looked forward to your visits. Love, Pam (Dr. Tiller's Hygienist)
Pam Pittman
November 14, 2020