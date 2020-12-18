Ronna Jones
April 9, 1964 - December 17, 2020
MARION, Va.
Ronna Deann Jones, age 56, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.
She was born in Marion, Va., and was preceded in death by her dad Ronal Dean Hawkins and her grandmother, Beulah Medley. She was a loving wife who truly loved her babies and grand babies.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny Jones; her mother, Merle Lambert; daughter, Tonya Testerman; son, Shayne Jones and friend, Kim Havens; sisters, Lynn Sayers and Deana Smith; brothers, Jason Lambert and Brandon Lambert; and grandchildren, Christian Poe and Eli Jones.
Private funeral services with burial in Attoway Cemetery will be held on Saturday December 19, 2020, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Jones family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.