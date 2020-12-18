Menu
Ronna Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Ronna Jones

April 9, 1964 - December 17, 2020

MARION, Va.

Ronna Deann Jones, age 56, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.

She was born in Marion, Va., and was preceded in death by her dad Ronal Dean Hawkins and her grandmother, Beulah Medley. She was a loving wife who truly loved her babies and grand babies.

Survivors include her husband, Kenny Jones; her mother, Merle Lambert; daughter, Tonya Testerman; son, Shayne Jones and friend, Kim Havens; sisters, Lynn Sayers and Deana Smith; brothers, Jason Lambert and Brandon Lambert; and grandchildren, Christian Poe and Eli Jones.

Private funeral services with burial in Attoway Cemetery will be held on Saturday December 19, 2020, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Jones family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
Attoway Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have so many memories of Ronna as a beautiful and sweet little girl.Prayers for her family .Im so sorry
Sherrie and Sammy Frye
Family
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Todd & Paige Russell
Friend
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Tim & Sandy Cline
Sandy Gross
Friend
December 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Karen Anderson
Classmate
December 18, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Ronna’s passing . It has been years since I saw her and Kenny . My prayers are with Merle , Kenny and the family . God bless you . Hotsey and Cheryl
Bill Wagner
Friend
December 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Rest in peace Donna. You were loved by so many... You were a great woman! Any time someone needed you, you jumped and came running. We will miss you dearly. We love you always.
- Kristin, Blaine, Rylan, Brayden, Breanna, Rhaegan and Liam ❤
Kristin Armstrong
Family
December 18, 2020
So Sorry for your loss Thoughts and prayers with you all
stanley nelson
Family
December 17, 2020
We are all very sorry for your loss she was a good person and will always be missed
Ashley Havens
Family
December 17, 2020
I have always loved this sweet lady. It has been awhile since I seen her which makes it so much harder. Sending love and prayers to the family.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will always remember Ronna as a good friend.
Michell Ashby
December 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Christina Satterfield
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
I'm so sorry Kenny. Ronna will be missed by everyone who knew her. It's hard to find the right words to say. We all loved her and will miss her. If you need anything just let us know. Love you your sister Sharon Jones Morris.
Sharon & Mike Morris
December 17, 2020
