Ronnie H. Brown Sr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Ronnie H. Brown Sr.

June 13, 1947 - March 25, 2021

Ronnie H. Brown Sr., 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

At the request of Ronnie, a graveside service will be held for friends and family at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Brown and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
I miss you so bad you left this earth to early. I Love You and now you are flying with the Angel's. You will Always be Loved And Never Forgotten My Uncle Ronnie
Derek Millsap
March 28, 2021
I don’t mean to intrude, but is this the son of C Ray Brown. Old family friends
Sue Wright
Friend
March 27, 2021
