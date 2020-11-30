Ronnie E. Snead
BRISTOL, Va.
Ronnie E. Snead, age 70, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born on January 21, 1950 in Abingdon and grew up in Bristol, Va, where he graduated from Virginia High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps, and after a medical discharge, began working on heavy equipment. Ronnie was a manager for a period of time, but knew that his enjoyment was in the field and not in an office, behind a desk. Working with his hands and encountering customers in person were his calling. Ronnie enjoyed his travels, especially seeing various areas of the United States and Canada. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Va.
Preceding him in death were his loving and always happy daughter, Leslie Shae Snead; parents, William W. and Lavelle A. Snead; brothers, Buddy Colley and Billy Snead.
Ronnie is survived by his sons, Ronnie L. Snead and wife, Diana of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Rob Snead of Bristol, Tenn.; caretaker and former wife, Sandra Snead of Bristol, Tenn.; grandsons, Brennan M. Snead and Marshall Snead both of Punta Gorda, Fla.; nephews, Danny Colley and wife, Tammy of Radford, Va., and Gene Snead and wife, Jill of Abingdon.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery 15 minutes prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. The family requests that masks be worn by those in attendance.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register. The family of Ronnie E. Snead is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 30, 2020.