Dear Linda and family

I am sorry for your unexpected loss. It is my hope that God will give you the strength and peace to carry on without your Brother, Father, and help mate. I am sorry that I can not be there in person but know that I am there in your heart, mind, and soul.

To Uncle Ronnie

You have always there around my family during my youth through the good times and bad. I remember you coming to visit Every Christmas eve and/or day. I know mom will miss feeding you and making you Peanut butter fudge. I know daddy is going to truly miss your life together. Angelo told me yesterday you was his favorite Uncle. No matter how long it had been you always open arms to give me big hug. I will truly miss seeing. We love you so fondly Uncle Ronnie❤

Angie Nimmo and Angelo Powers

Angela Nimmo Family November 24, 2020