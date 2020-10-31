Ronnie Lee McGee
ST. PAUL, Va.
Ronnie Lee McGee, 73, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Calvin Edward and Georgia Lea Hill McGee. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Betty Lou McGee, and grandson, Robbie Edward McGee.
Ronnie was a member of Morning Star Full Gospel Church in Castlewood, Virginia, where he was a member of the choir, which he sang in. He also helped with the Roger E. Jessee Memorial Food Bank in Castlewood, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Patti-Jo McGee; one daughter, Rhonda Lea McGee of St. Paul, Virginia and her children, Heather Drake and partner, Cody Harrison, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Rhyli Ann Drake of St. Paul, Virginia; one son, Ronnie Edward McGee of Castlewood, Virginia; one great-grandchild, Rhiannon Harrison; one sister, Nancy Nelson and husband, Steve, of Charleston, South Carolina; one brother, James McGee and wife, Peggy, of Houston, Texas; five stepchildren, Elizabeth Chambers and husband, Jason of Elizabethton, Tennessee, David Tinsley and wife, Vickey of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Russel Tinsley and wife, Rebecca of Fort Monroe, Virginia, Kenny Tinsley and wife, Sheena of Bluff City, Tennessee, and Josie Bianchi and husband, Nick, of Bluff City, Tennessee; four extra children, Ashley Hampton and wife, Missy, Josh Hampton and wife, Lindsey, Christina Silvers and husband, Andrew, and Dustin Hampton and girlfriend, Lindsey Holt; his best friend and cousin, Bobby Hill and wife, Bernice Hill and family; multible grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Ronnie Lee McGee will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Woody Scott and the Rev. Marvin Cain officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin King and Scott Gilbert.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Flowers will be accepted as well as donations to the Roger E. Jessee Memorial Food Bank, P.O. Box 988, Castlewood, VA 24224.
A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the McGee family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 31, 2020.