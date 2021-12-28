Ronnie Glenn Wolfe
Ronnie Glenn Wolfe, age 63, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his home. He was born September 24, 1958, to the late Oca Wolfe and Madeline Spriggs Wolfe and was raised in the Hayter's Gap Community. Ronnie was a former employee of Moore's Quality Snack Foods, Inc. and attended Pine Hill Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eileen Fields and Geneda Reynolds; and a brother, Clyde Wolfe.
He is survived by his wife and loving companion of 26 years, Kathy Wolfe; son, Rodney Wolfe and wife, Brittany, of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Tara Wolfe and companion, Chuck Baird, of Kingsport, Tenn.; special son, Preston Lawson, of the home; three bonus-children, Larry Lawson and wife, Elizabeth, of Winston-Salem, N.C., Kelly Lawson and companion, Darcie Poston, of Abingdon, and Tabetha Lawson, of Abingdon; special nephew, David Mitchell, of Abingdon; seven additional grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Mitchell and husband, Sam, of Saltville, Va.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor David Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Rodney Wolfe, Preston Lawson, David Mitchell, Larry Lawson, Kelly Lawson, and Dalton Eastridge will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Transplant Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.