Ronny Lee Chapman
April 27, 1951 - March 26, 2021
Ronny Lee Chapman, age 69, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Friday March 26, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 27, 1951, in Alba, Texas. Ronny lived in the Bristol area for the past 16 years and was formerly employed as a production manager with Exide Technologies. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis H. Chapman; brothers, Barry Chapman, Stephen Chapman, Michael Chapman, and John Glenn Chapman.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carol Chapman; mother, Mary Ann Phelps; daughter, Christina Powell and husband, Essie; sons, Billy Chapman and wife, Misty, and Ronny Chapman Jr.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; stepson, David Sappington; sister, Beth Gailey and husband, David; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mr. Chapman will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Eastern Heights Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Weaver Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA of Tennessee, P.O. Box 1014, Brentwood, TN 37024-1014. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2021.