Ronny Lee Chapman
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Ronny Lee Chapman

April 27, 1951 - March 26, 2021

Ronny Lee Chapman, age 69, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Friday March 26, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 27, 1951, in Alba, Texas. Ronny lived in the Bristol area for the past 16 years and was formerly employed as a production manager with Exide Technologies. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis H. Chapman; brothers, Barry Chapman, Stephen Chapman, Michael Chapman, and John Glenn Chapman.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carol Chapman; mother, Mary Ann Phelps; daughter, Christina Powell and husband, Essie; sons, Billy Chapman and wife, Misty, and Ronny Chapman Jr.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; stepson, David Sappington; sister, Beth Gailey and husband, David; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Mr. Chapman will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Eastern Heights Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Weaver Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA of Tennessee, P.O. Box 1014, Brentwood, TN 37024-1014. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Mar
31
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Eastern Heights Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We both had the pleasure of getting to know Ronnie while working with him at Exide. He was probably one of my favorite of all the "Shreveport transplants". I was always checking in with him and enjoyed hearing about his dogs.. I am grateful to have gotten to know him during that time and my heart go out to his family. May peace be with you. Bronwyn Sword and Jeff Sword Former Exide family.
Bronwyn and Jeff Sword
March 30, 2021
