Rosalee Tolliver Snodgrass
GRANITE FALLS, N.C.
Rosalee Tolliver Snodgrass, age 90, passed on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Ervin Snodgrass; mother, Lucille June Tolliver; five sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by three daughters, Diane (Dean) Miller of Lenoir, N.C., Libby (Tommy) Alexander of Abingdon, Va., and Crystal Thomas of Abingdon, Va.; grandson, Matthew (Tracy) Miller of Hickory, N.C.; granddaughter, Brittany A. Griffith of Abingdon, Va.; great-grandsons, Nathen and Travis Miller; and great-granddaughters, Erica and Jenna McCollum.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. Interment will follow in Knollkreg Memorial Park with Jason Wise, Jimmy McCray, Brandon Aker, Tommy Alexander, Matthew Miller, and Marty Street serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Miller and Ronald Mink. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
The family of Rosalee Tolliver Snodgrass is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.