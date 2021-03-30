Menu
Rose Joann Jackson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Rose Joann Cook Jackson

January 4, 1939 - March 27, 2021

Rose Joann Cook Jackson, 82, of Bristol, Va., went to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home. She was a faithful loving Christian wife, mother and grandmother. She was known by many as a dedicated prayer warrior.

Born in Hiltons, Va., on January 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Joseph and Leafy Trent Cook. She lived most of her life in the Bristol area and was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Zane Jackson; five sisters, and four brothers.

Survivors include daughter, Kay Tate and husband, Gary; son, Bobby Z. Jackson Jr. and wife, Marion; daughter, Becky Nave and husband, Jimmy; eight grandchildren, Robin Henson and husband, Tony, Bethany Thompson and fiancé, Brian Hunt, Andrew Jackson and wife, Sarah, Daniel Jackson, Steven Tate, Brandon Nave and wife, Jacklyn, Kelsey Nave Boyd and husband, Grant, and Baylee Nave; 12 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Faye Cook; brother-in-law, Sam Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

Joann will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Andrew Jackson, Daniel Jackson, Steven Tate, Brandon Nave, Chase Thompson, Ethan Thompson, and Aydan Thompson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joann's caregivers, Kay, Patty, Freda, Rachel, and Elite Hospice for the kind and compassionate care that was both given and shown to Joann in her time of need.

Online condolences may be made to the Jackson family at www.blevinscares.com <http://www.blevinscares.com>. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Jackson family.

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services

417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
