Rose Mary McCrackenApril 4, 1961 - June 5, 2021Rose Mary Arnett McCracken, age 60, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.She was born on April 4, 1961, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Claude Cleveland Arnett and the late Dorothy Owens Arnett.She was a member of Ruth Street Church of God.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James, Claude, Stevie, and Mike Arnett; and sisters, Ruby Holtsclaw, Bonnie Arnett, Patricia Hefner and Tracy Huffman.Rose leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, William Dee McCracken of Bristol, Va.; three daughters, Jennifer Little Hatcher, and husband, Billy, of Bristol, Va., April Little of Bristol, Va., and Shelly Leatherman of Nashville, Tenn.; close friend, David Cresong of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Little Billy, John, Ricky, Wesley Hatcher, Brittany Sheets, and husband, Jacob, Abigail, Joshua, Katelynn Cox, Logan, and Skyla Pulcini; great-grandchild, Lyric Hatcher; brother, Bobby Arnett of Bristol, Va.; sisters, Brenda Lail of Hickory, N.C., and Loretta Black of Lincolnton, NC.; and brother, Tim Arnett of Cherryville, N.C.Services for Rose Mary Arnett McCracken will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. from the Grandfather Chapel with Roy Arnett officiating. Interment will follow in the Tanglewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the service hour Sunday at the funeral home. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McCracken family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net