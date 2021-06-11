Rose Mary McCracken
April 4, 1961 - June 5, 2021
Rose Mary Arnett McCracken, age 60, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
She was born on April 4, 1961, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Claude Cleveland Arnett and the late Dorothy Owens Arnett.
She was a member of Ruth Street Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James, Claude, Stevie, and Mike Arnett; and sisters, Ruby Holtsclaw, Bonnie Arnett, Patricia Hefner and Tracy Huffman.
Rose leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, William Dee McCracken of Bristol, Va.; three daughters, Jennifer Little Hatcher, and husband, Billy, of Bristol, Va., April Little of Bristol, Va., and Shelly Leatherman of Nashville, Tenn.; close friend, David Cresong of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Little Billy, John, Ricky, Wesley Hatcher, Brittany Sheets, and husband, Jacob, Abigail, Joshua, Katelynn Cox, Logan, and Skyla Pulcini; great-grandchild, Lyric Hatcher; brother, Bobby Arnett of Bristol, Va.; sisters, Brenda Lail of Hickory, N.C., and Loretta Black of Lincolnton, NC.; and brother, Tim Arnett of Cherryville, N.C.
Services for Rose Mary Arnett McCracken will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. from the Grandfather Chapel with Roy Arnett officiating. Interment will follow in the Tanglewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the service hour Sunday at the funeral home. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McCracken family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 11, 2021.