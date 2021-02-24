Menu
Rose Allison Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Rose Allison Taylor

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Rose Allison Taylor, age 71, passed on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Rose was a licensed LPN with a passion for caregiving. She loved bingo, traveling, cooking, family, friends, and her two dogs, Diesel and Will. She attended Mt. View Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vivian Farris Allison; brother, George Allison; niece, Karen Bates; and great nephew, Brandon Yarber.

She is survived by her husband, Ira Taylor; daughters, Robin Barbrow, and Cynthia Vaughan and husband, David; sons, Stacy Greer and wife, Arianne, and Cody Taylor and wife, MaCayla; special niece, Lisa Johnson; grandchildren, Desirae Porter, Jeremy Greer, Stella Greer, Ethan Rowe, Madilynn Taylor, Kashton Taylor, and Laura Canter; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Porter, Jayda Porter, and Jordan Dotson; sister, Cora Gillespie; nephews, Jim Allison and Sam Gillespie; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Johnston Memorial 2100 staff, Emergency Room staff, ICU staff, and the Cancer Center staff, as well as the Johnson City Medical Center Emergency Room and ICU staff.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org, in Mrs. Taylor's name. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

The family of Rose Allison Taylor is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always enjoyed seeing her when I had the chance to visit just wish I could've more often. heaven sure did get a good one.
Jason Taylor
January 26, 2022
Sorry for your lose praying God will comfort your family during this time of sorrow
Kay Wyatt
Friend
February 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers for you all
Michael Millard
February 24, 2021
