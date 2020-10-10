Rosie Mae Hall
June 8, 1949 - October 8, 2020
Rosie Mae Hall, age 71, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 8, 1949, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Mac and Mary Olinger McMurray.
Rosie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She formerly attended Benham's Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Hall Sr.; son, Douglas Wayne Hall; and daughter, Joann Hall.
Survivors include her son, Hubert Hall Jr. and wife, Connie; grandson, Shawn Hall; great-grandson, Landon Cash Hall; sisters, Dora McMurray and Darlene Davis; and brother, Clarence McMurray.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Chad Blevins officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.