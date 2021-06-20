Roy L. Brackett
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.
Roy L. Brackett, a veteran, self-proclaimed businessman, and resident of Blountville, Tennessee, unexpectedly, but peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday June 13, 2021.
Roy was a graduate of McMinn County high school in Athens, Tennessee. Upon completion of high school, he enrolled in the United States Marine Core to proudly serve his beloved country during the Vietnam war from 1964-1968. When returning home from war, he began working for Mason Dixon Trucking Company for several years. He then became a small business owner operating Avoca Auto Sales in Blountville. While simultaneously running his own business, he then decided to venture out and open Triple L. Farm where he bought and sold various farm equipment and animals. Roy always cherished spending time with his family, friends, and loved ones. He will be forever missed by the ones who had the honor of knowing him. His altruistic personality and infectious smile will never be forgotten. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward Brackett and Margret Sue Marie Monroe Brackett; two brothers, Thomas Edward Brackett Jr. and Kenneth Wallace Brackett; and one sister, Doris Brackett Neal.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Glenda Brackett; daughter, Karen Brackett; son, Christopher Brackett; sister, Shelia Brackett; grandchildren, Alexis Castle, Grayson Castle and wife, Breanna Castle, Eli Casey, and Makala Casey; great-grandchild, Liam Thomas David Weber, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home with funeral services held after, officiated by Pastor Eddie McAmis.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Well. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 3/265.
Online condolences may be made to the Brackett family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com
. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Brackett family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.