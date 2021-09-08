Roy B. Hobbs Jr.
October 30, 1937 - September 6, 2021
Roy B. Hobbs Jr., age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on September 6, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, Va., a son to the late Roy and Josie Barker Hobbs. Junior was a carpenter and had been a member of Victory Baptist Church for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jane Hobbs, and brothers, Rex Hobbs and Gene Hobbs.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Tate Hobbs; son, Jeff Hobbs and wife, Angela; grandchildren, Lisa Gillespie and husband Heath and Zachary Hobbs; great-grandson, Tyler Gillespie; sister, Betty Fox; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Barker Cemetery with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Rd., Bristol, VA 24202, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.