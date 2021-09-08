Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy B. Hobbs Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Roy B. Hobbs Jr.

October 30, 1937 - September 6, 2021

Roy B. Hobbs Jr., age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on September 6, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, Va., a son to the late Roy and Josie Barker Hobbs. Junior was a carpenter and had been a member of Victory Baptist Church for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jane Hobbs, and brothers, Rex Hobbs and Gene Hobbs.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Tate Hobbs; son, Jeff Hobbs and wife, Angela; grandchildren, Lisa Gillespie and husband Heath and Zachary Hobbs; great-grandson, Tyler Gillespie; sister, Betty Fox; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Barker Cemetery with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Rd., Bristol, VA 24202, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Barker Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kay Hobbs Abaray
Family
September 8, 2021
Thoughts an prayers for all.
Cindy Hutton
September 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers
Tammy Myers
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results