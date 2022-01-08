Roy Paxton Snead
October 6, 1934 - January 7, 2022
Roy Paxton Snead, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare of Bristol.
He was born on October 6, 1934, in Saltville, Va., a son of the late Leondis and Blanche Davis Snead. Roy was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a member of the Wesleyan Primitive Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Snead; and several brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Eastern Heights Cemetery. Special thanks to Viviant Healthcare and Anthony "Tony" Burke. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 8, 2022.