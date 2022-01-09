Roy Paxton Snead
October 6, 1934 - January 7, 2022
Roy Paxton Snead, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare of Bristol.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Eastern Heights Cemetery.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.