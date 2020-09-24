Royal Dean Dye August 5, 1946 - September 19, 2020 Royal Dean Dye, 74, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born in Russell County, Va., on August 5, 1946, the son of the late Carl Henry and Mildred Frances (Owens) Dye. He grew up in Finney, Va. before moving to Honaker, Va. at the age of twelve, with his parents, his two sisters, Jo Ann and Lois, and his brother, Buddy Jean "Hoot" Dye. Dean was the youngest of his family. He and his brother, "Hoot," were close in age and got into mischief together as many boys their age would. He had a sister who passed away before he was born, Patricia Dye. Dean served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from the Consolidated Coal Company. His sister, Jo Ann Cook married the late Leo Cook and moved to Pineville, W.Va. His sister, Lois Carol, married Larry Bates and moved to Akron, Ohio. He has many nieces and nephews that he cared for deeply. His brother, Hoot, continues to live in Honaker, Va. Dean married Hester Rasnake Dye while he was serving in Vietnam, and together they share a son, Roderick Dye. He later, married Connie Dye, his loving wife of 48 years. They made a home in Meadowview, Va. Together, they had two children, Tamoa "Deanette" Dye and Sven "Corey" Dye. Elbert and the late Goldie Monk, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, loved him like a son. His brothers-in-law, Jerry Monk and wife, Joyce, Eddie, and J.C. Monk, who all also loved him like a brother. His daughter, Deanette Dye, gave him his first two grandchildren, Trista Dye Brown and Skylar Bentley. Trista was his first grandchild and always called her his "number one baby." Trista married Josh Brown, and gave him three great grandchildren, Willow Faith Dye, Howard Lee Brown, and Serenity Grace Brown "our little miracle baby." His grandson, Skylar, is engaged to be married to Kelly Hutton. His son, Corey Dye, married Melissa Clifton Dye. He welcomed "his brown eyed beauties," granddaughters, Bayleigh Morgan Dye Killen and Erin Korie Dye into his family, and Jared Killen as his grandson-in-law. He has many special friends, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Dean was a Christian man. He gave his life to the Lord under his son, Corey's preaching, at Greenwood Freewill Baptist Church. During the last few days of his life, he still held strong to the Hand of God, and said, "God's been so good to me." On his 48th wedding anniversary this year in May, while his family sang Amazing Grace to him, he raised his hands and praised his Lord from his hospital bed. It was truly a glorious day. He was a humble man and loved to talk about his Lord. His wish would be for all his friends and family to join him walking down the streets of heaven. Today, he is rejoicing in heaven, walking with the Lord and with his parents and his daughter who greeted him when he stepped inside the gates. A Celebration of Life will be held outside at home, 31976 Birdhouse Lane in Meadowview, Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Brother Paul Price will be officiating the service. Share memories and condolences with the Dye family at www.owensfuneralservice.com . Owens Funeral Service and Cremation Services, Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.