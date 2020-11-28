Ruby Begley McNew
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.
Ruby B. McNew, age 94, of Blountville, Tenn., and previously of Hayters Gap and Bristol, Va., went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Wooten, Ky., to the late Noah and Cora Begley. Ruby taught school in Leslie and Perry Counties, Ky., and was secretary for McNew Better Homes. She loved sewing and working in the garden.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Billie McNew; her three sisters, Opal Field, Ruth Hunt, and Geraldine Elrod; and her brother, Raymond Begley.
She is survived by her three children, Royce McNew and wife, Janet, Voriece McNew and Bruce McNew; three granddaughters, Bethany McNew, Cindy Callahan, and Stephany Warren; three grandsons, Daniel McNew, Zachary McNew and Isaac McNew; three great-grandchildren, Ethan McNew, Addy Callahan and Beckett Callahan; brothers, Rex Begley and wife, Coleen, of Ohio, and Elmer Begley of Ky.; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A service will follow at the Chapel with Benny Bowman officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends.
Due to new Covid-19 guidelines, services are limited to a maximum of 25 persons at a time. As always, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The family of Ruby Begley McNew is being cared for by the Forest Hills Chapel Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
