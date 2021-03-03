Ruby Fletcher
August 20, 1937 - February 24, 2021
Ruby Lucille Fletcher, age 83, of Cedar Bluff, Va., drew her first breath in heaven on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She had fought a courageous battle for many years with cancer and she won, God has given her an ultimate healing.
Ruby was born on August 20, 1937, in Blackey, Va., the daughter of the late Lonnie and Eva McGraw Blankenship. Ruby was a class of 1955 graduate of Garden High School and devoted her life to being a loving pastor's wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Ruby was a member of the Hill Creek Baptist Church and was a lifelong resident of the area. She and her husband Bill began as youth pastors and through their ministry, they lead many a young soul to God, and showed them the joy of the lord. They have continued in God's ministry for many years and have always been a guiding light.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Singleton and a brother, Billy Blankenship. Ruby is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Fletcher; sons, William Barry Fletcher and wife, Anita, of Smithfield, Va., Lonnie David Fletcher and wife, Marianne, of Smithfield, Va., Michael Ayers Fletcher and wife, Laura Dimple, of Cedar Bluff, Va., and Douglas Mark Fletcher and wife, Tara, of Chesapeake, Va.; sisters, Betty Claiborne and husband, Gene, of Mogodore, Ohio, Joyce Street of Cedar Bluff, Va., and Billie Carol Neeley and husband, Bill, of Grundy, Va.; brothers, Jerry Blankenship and wife, Pam, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Ronnie Blankenship and wife, Sue, of Pounding Mill, Va. Also surviving are her nine beloved grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
The family request that donations be made in Ruby's honor to the Hill Creek Baptist Church, 214 Philpot Avenue, Richlands, VA 24641.
Funeral services for Ruby Lucille Fletcher were held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, with the Reverend Jody Breeding officiating. Entombment followed at the Fletcher Family Cemetery, located at Fletcher Ridge, near Vansant, Virginia. Pallbearers were Roger Lowe, Billy Lowe, Braxton Houchins, Eugene Ringstaff, Lee White, Craig Daniels, and Derrick Fletcher. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, until the time of the service.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home of Richlands, Virginia oversees arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy may do so online at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
PO BOX 1025, Richlands, VA 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.