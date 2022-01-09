Ruby Tillison Rotenberry
March 4, 1928 - January 8, 2021
Ruby Tillison Rotenberry, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Washington County, Va. a daughter to the late Arthur and Sallie Fleenor Tillison. Ruby retired from Sperry Univac and was a member of Lynwood Bible Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin S. Rotenberry; granddaughter-in-law, Trish Helms; great granddaughter, Erica Faith Helms; four brothers, and five sisters and daughter Augusta Rotenberry Slagle.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Jean McGowen and husband, Freddy, Robin Earles and husband, Warren; special sister, Eula McCoy; grandchildren, Renee Bearden and husband, Casey Bearden Sr., George Helms, Melissa Foulk and husband, Matthew; great-grandchildren, Ashley Bearden, Ashley McDonald and husband, Jeff, Casey Bearden Jr. and wife, Ashley, Jordan Covington and wife, Jessica, Bailey Foulk, and Reagan Foulk; great-great-grandchildren, Bryson Pou, Alex McDonald, Abby McDonald, Olivia Bearden, William Bearden III, Lilliana Covington, Zoey Covington; special doctor, Dr. David J. Morin; special pastor, Benny Bowman.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Benny Bowman officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lynwood Bible Church at PO Box 381 Bristol, TN 37620. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.