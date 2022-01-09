Menu
Ruby Tillison Rotenberry
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Ruby Tillison Rotenberry

March 4, 1928 - January 8, 2021

Ruby Tillison Rotenberry, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Washington County, Va. a daughter to the late Arthur and Sallie Fleenor Tillison. Ruby retired from Sperry Univac and was a member of Lynwood Bible Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin S. Rotenberry; granddaughter-in-law, Trish Helms; great granddaughter, Erica Faith Helms; four brothers, and five sisters and daughter Augusta Rotenberry Slagle.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Jean McGowen and husband, Freddy, Robin Earles and husband, Warren; special sister, Eula McCoy; grandchildren, Renee Bearden and husband, Casey Bearden Sr., George Helms, Melissa Foulk and husband, Matthew; great-grandchildren, Ashley Bearden, Ashley McDonald and husband, Jeff, Casey Bearden Jr. and wife, Ashley, Jordan Covington and wife, Jessica, Bailey Foulk, and Reagan Foulk; great-great-grandchildren, Bryson Pou, Alex McDonald, Abby McDonald, Olivia Bearden, William Bearden III, Lilliana Covington, Zoey Covington; special doctor, Dr. David J. Morin; special pastor, Benny Bowman.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Benny Bowman officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lynwood Bible Church at PO Box 381 Bristol, TN 37620. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: SXS5J9

Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robin and Family. So sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed seeing Ms Ruby´s smile. Prayers for you during this time.
Luann Dowell
January 10, 2022
For Mary and all her loved ones: your loss touches my heart. I wish you peace and healing with great speed.
Vicky Jefferson
Other
January 9, 2022
