Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Wagner
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Ruby Wagner

August 10, 1929 - June 15, 2021

MARION, Va.

Ruby Wagner, age 91, passed away on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at her home in Marion, Va.

Ruby was born in Grayson County, Va. to the late William Stark Phipps and Lou Ellen Hash Phipps and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee "Buck" Wagner; her son, Kokie Wagner; grandson, Benjamin Garrett Wagner; daughter-in-law, Eva Wagner; brothers, Addison, Bryce, Robert, Bill, Stuart and Letcher Phipps; sisters, Alene Cox, Susie Hines, Ruth Mitchell, Lucy Wheatly.

Ruby enjoyed her flowers, gardening, crocheting, embroidering and loved being with her grandchildren. She was a former member of the Furnace Hill Lutheran Church and attended Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Survivors include, her children, Sallie Lamie and husband, Jack, Bill Wagner and wife, Cheryl, Letcher Wagner and wife, Carolyn, Ben Wagner and wife, Tammy; brother's, Tom Phipps and wife, Phyllis, Sam Phipps and wife, Joann; daughter-in-law, Ellen Wagner; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Health Care for all the care given during this time.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday June 18, 2021, at the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to services. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed via Freedom Tabernacle's Facebook page. Memorial contributions can be made to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, Freedom Tabernacle Lane Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wagner family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church
VA
Jun
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Karen Martin
Friend
June 23, 2021
Gerry Martin
Friend
June 23, 2021
So very sorry I am Praying for all
Marsha Childress
Friend
June 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for the family. My Mother, Rubye Counts went to school with her. May God give peace and comfort. Teresa C. Tignor and Rubye Counts
Teresa Tignor
Friend
June 18, 2021
Ruby was an awesome lady!! Always had a smile, always playing cards keeping up with grandkids and cooking!!! Cherry yum yum...... taught me to crochet always listened to me and was a special part of my life years ago. I want to say to all the family I am deeply sorry for your loss and I hope and pray you all find peace and comfort. Heaven definitely gained an angel and I am sure Buck has a smile on his face!!!
Sherry Wagner
Friend
June 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. John and Connie Sexton
Sexton
Friend
June 18, 2021
With our deepest sympathy. We are friends of Ellen and Margaret.
Bruce and Phyllis Dillon
June 18, 2021
Oh there are no words to describe this wonderful woman. She always had a smile and loved her laugh. She was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. But most of all she loved her Lord and her family and then her friends. We will sure miss you May God bless each of you during this time. I am sure Roger will have some candy ready to give her some. She enjoyed those little treats on Sunday mornings
Juanita Shields
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sorry for your family's loss. Ms. Ruby was such a sweet lady and she will be missed in our church family. May God give you peace and comfort you in the days ahead. Heaven has gained an angel.
Carolyn & Lawrence Holman
Friend
June 17, 2021
Ruby will always be remembered as one of the sweetest and most precious ladies I have ever had the pleasure to know. All of us share your pain and loss. I wish we could have kept her forever. Hugs and prayers for all of the family and she will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
June 17, 2021
So, so sorry Sally. Know my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Becky Freeman
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Janet Pennington
Friend
June 16, 2021
To all of Ruby's children and families,
David and I will miss Ruby and the family gatherings that she and Katie put together every summer. Ruby was a precious lady who made everyone feel welcome. We are saddened of her passing, but are thankful that she is now pain free and rejoicing in Heaven! May God give you all comfort and peace in the days ahead.
We are keeping all of the family in our thoughts and prayers.
David and Connie Wyatt
Connie Wyatt
Family
June 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Susan Wheatley
Family
June 16, 2021
Dear Family
Sorry to hear of the passing of Ruby
Such a sweet lady
Thoughts and prayers
May God surround you all with His peace comfort and peace
God Bless
Patsy Moore Thomas
Patsy Moore Thomas
Friend
June 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to all of you.
Freida Parks Mabe
Acquaintance
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results