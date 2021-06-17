Ruby Wagner
August 10, 1929 - June 15, 2021
MARION, Va.
Ruby Wagner, age 91, passed away on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at her home in Marion, Va.
Ruby was born in Grayson County, Va. to the late William Stark Phipps and Lou Ellen Hash Phipps and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee "Buck" Wagner; her son, Kokie Wagner; grandson, Benjamin Garrett Wagner; daughter-in-law, Eva Wagner; brothers, Addison, Bryce, Robert, Bill, Stuart and Letcher Phipps; sisters, Alene Cox, Susie Hines, Ruth Mitchell, Lucy Wheatly.
Ruby enjoyed her flowers, gardening, crocheting, embroidering and loved being with her grandchildren. She was a former member of the Furnace Hill Lutheran Church and attended Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Survivors include, her children, Sallie Lamie and husband, Jack, Bill Wagner and wife, Cheryl, Letcher Wagner and wife, Carolyn, Ben Wagner and wife, Tammy; brother's, Tom Phipps and wife, Phyllis, Sam Phipps and wife, Joann; daughter-in-law, Ellen Wagner; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Health Care for all the care given during this time.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday June 18, 2021, at the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to services. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed via Freedom Tabernacle's Facebook page. Memorial contributions can be made to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, Freedom Tabernacle Lane Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wagner family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.