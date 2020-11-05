Rufus Frank Moore
August 30, 1931 - November 2. 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Rufus Frank Moore, age 89, passed on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Frank was a U.S. Army combat veteran of the Korean War and a faithful member of V.F.W. Post 1994. He worked as a cabinet maker most of his life and was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, James Samuel and Carrie Bell Moore; brother, Eugene Moore; and sister, Wanda Odegaard.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonnie Jo Nickels Moore; daughter, Eva (Michael) Brown of La Grange, N.C.; two sons, Joey (Rachel) Moore of Abingdon, Va., and Rufus Eugene (Diane) Moore of Greenville, Tenn.; four brothers, Odell Moore of Fort Mill, S.C., Verlin Moore of Abingdon, Va., Harold (Kathy) Moore of Castlewood, Va., and Alan Moore of Lawton, Okla.; three sisters, Hazel Davis of Canton, Ga., Genevieve Garrison of Nashville, Tenn., and Brenda Middleton of Abingdon, Va.; five grandchildren, Tiffany Rodi, Jonathan Wyatt, Matthew Moore, Savannah Moore, and Josie Moore; five great-grandchildren, Brittany Rodi, Joshua Rodi, Noah Wyatt, Ezra Wyatt, and Oliver Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Gospel Tabernacle, Enterprise Road, Abingdon, Va., with Pastor David Robins officiating. Interment will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Gospel Tabernacle and V.F.W. Post 1994. Military Rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. Face masks are required and social distancing practices must be observed.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send hugs from home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Rufus Frank Moore is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 5, 2020.