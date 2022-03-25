Menu
Ruth Arington
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 9 2022
12:00p.m.
Fellowship Hall of Old Glade Presbyterian Church
Ruth Arington

May 27, 1940 - March 13, 2022

Ruth Ann Arington of Glade Spring, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, after a long illness.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Roby Lee Sr. and Irma Orr; her former husband, Brice Monroe (Pat) Arington Jr.; her older brother, Roby Lee Orr Jr.; and her grandson, Douglas Randy "DJ" Jamerson Jr. She is survived by her children, Keith Arington of Glade Spring, Va., former daughter-in-law, Tammy née O'Shields, and grandson, Brandon Arington of South Carolina; Brad Arington and his partner, Mark Tran, of San Jose, Calif.; and Melissa Cummings, husband, Kerry, and granddaughter, Kerissa, of Vancouver, Wash.; by her siblings, Eloise and her husband, Joseph Thomas of Johnson City, Tenn., Allen Orr of Glade Spring, Va., Joe Neal and his wife, Debbie Orr of Glade Spring, Va., Jack Orr and his former wife, Susan née Tomlinson of Glade Spring, Va., Linda and her husband, Joseph Cieri of Graves Mill, Va.; and by her in-laws, Judy Orr of Damascus, Va., Mary Orr of Meadowview, Va., Joyce Braun of Abingdon, Va., Virginia Coffindaffer of Abingdon, Va., Rachel Clement of Franklin, Va., Mickey St. Clair of Huntington, W.Va. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ruth Ann graduated from Meadowview High School where she loved to play sports, especially basketball. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Radford University in education and served on the faculty of Patrick Henry High School for over two decades, first in physical education and then as a guidance counselor. During that time, she coached several sports, including track and field, and was a cheerleading sponsor. She remained close to her Radford college friends, including childhood friend Kay Luger née Kendrick, and often took trips with her girlfriends. After her children were grown, Ruth Ann was a foster mother to several girls over more than a decade. She was an active member of the Old Glade Presbyterian Church, often providing flower arrangements for services and decorating the sanctuary for Christmas. She also was an avid bridge player, enjoyed the companionship of her book club, and loved nature, even spending as much time as possible on walks outdoors even through much of her illness.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the Fellowship Hall of Old Glade Presbyterian Church at 33234 Lee Highway, Glade Spring, VA 24230. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ruth Ann's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.org and signing the online guestbook.

The family of Ruth Ann Arington is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va. (276) 623-2700

Farris Funeral Service

427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2022.
