Ruth H. Crowell
August 3, 1929 - January 2,2022
Ruth H. Crowell, age 92, passed away on January 2, 2022. Ruth was born in Washington County, Virginia the daughter of the late Roscoe F. and Margaret King Harrison. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, C.J. Crowell Jr.; daughter, Leigh Ann Crowell; and sisters, Frances Hodges and Jean Eller.
Ruth was a graduate of Virginia High School and attended Sullins College. A past president of the Bristol Jaycettes, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bristol Shrine Club, Jericho Shrines, Order Of The Eastern Star Bristol, Tenn., Chapter #113, as well as the Garden Club and Bible Study Club.
She retired from the Bristol Tennessee School System as a member of the support staff at Tennessee High School. Prior to serving in the school system, Ruth was a Buyer and Department Manager at the H.P. King Company and a Kindergarten teacher at State Street Methodist Church.
A member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church where she was active in the Auditorium Sunday School Class, Senior Adult XYZ Club, where she had served as a past President. She also served earlier as a Women's Sunday School Class teacher and worked with the Preschool Children's class.
She is survived by two sons. Joe K. Crowell and wife, Marlane, of Lakeland Tenn, and Jeff L. Crowell and wife, Elaine, of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandson, Garren Crowell, wife, Aimee, and great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Crowell, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn.; granddaughter, Chase Hobbs, husband, Ben, and great-granddaughter, Piper, of Wichita, Kan.; brother, Roscoe Harrison and wife, Betty, of South Port, N.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth will be laid to rest on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Shelby Hills Cemetery with Pastor Mike Tyson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, 1401 Virginia, Ave., Bristol, TN 37620, or Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o 17721 Mahogany Drive, Abingdon, VA 24210.
Online condolences may be made to the Leonard family at www.blevinscares.com
. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Crowell family.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.