Ruth Frazier Bonham Frye

May 27, 1955 - October 8, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Ruth Frazier Bonham Frye, age 65, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va.

Frazier grew up in Chilhowie, daughter of the late Joe Love and Phyllis Bonham. She attended Southern Seminary College in Buena Vista, Va., and the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. She was previously employed by H&R Block in Abingdon and Chilhowie, Va.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Danny Frye of Chilhowie, Va.; brother, Jay Bonham and wife, Dana, of Marietta, Ga.; niece, Sydney Bonham Brock and husband, John, of Franklin, Tenn.; nephew, Trey Bonham and wife, Emma, of Lexington, Ky.

"I loved several times in this life but have only been in love once." Lovingly, Danny

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, 538 St. James Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319 with Pastor Harvey Atkinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. 796, Chilhowie, VA 24319.

To share memories of Ruth Frazier Bonham Frye, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Frazier's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery
538 St. James Road, Chilhowie, Virginia
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
